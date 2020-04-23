Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.9% ) and Eni (E -0.8% ) say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its inquiry into their 2011 acquisition of the OPL 245 oil block offshore Nigeria.

The two companies are still on trial in Italy over allegations they bought OPL 245 knowing most of the $1.3B price would go to agents and middlemen in bribes.

Separately, Eni says CEO Claudio Descalzi and all senior managers will defer the collection of half of their 2020 long-term incentive plans until 2021, part of the company's measures to reduce investment and operating costs.

For Descalzi, the deferral is equivalent to €735K, 15% of his total remuneration or 46% of his fixed remuneration.

Also, an agreement between Eni, Spanish gas firm Naturgy Energy and the Egyptian government to resolve a series of disputes over a shuttered gas plant in northern Egypt reportedly has fallen through.

The deal had been due to end Naturgy's business interests in Egypt and dissolve a joint venture between Naturgy and Eni, while Eni and some Egyptian firms would have increased their holdings in the Damietta plant.