Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q1 provision for credit losses of $117.7M due to the sudden and severe economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 pandemic brings its total allowance for credit losses of $316.4M at March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2019, ACL was $108.5M.

Q1 EPS of 9 cents vs. average analyst estimate fell from 78 cents in Q4 and 86 cents in Q1 2019.

Q1 net charge-offs to average total loans 0.10% vs. 0.12% in Q4.

OZK rises 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Q1 net interest income $209.8M vs. $215.0M in Q4 and $225.9M in Q1 2019; net interest margin on FTE basis of 3.96% vs. 4.1% Visible Alpha estimate and 4.15% in Q4.

Q1 total noninterest income of $27.7M vs. $30.4M in Q4 2019 and $24.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Total loans outstanding were $18.23B at March 31, 2020, up 4.3% Y/Y; deposits were $18.81B at Q1-end, up 1.8% Y/Y.

Tangible book value per common share of $26.30 at March 31, 2020 vs. $26.88 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on April 24 at 11:00 AM ET.

