Universal Pictures (CMCSA +1.2% ) has announced a five-year exclusive deal with Lego Group to build a new movie franchise - rights it essentially has taken from Warner Bros. (T +0.3% ).

The Lego Movie from 2014 was a surprise hit for Warner Bros., grossing $257.8M domestically and $468M worldwide. And it was followed by The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie in 2017, and sequel The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part last year.

Those films drew a combined $1.1B in global grosses, and remain in the Warner library.

But when a ticking clock ran out on one Lego development, Deadline Hollywood notes, the franchise became a free agent, and Universal quickly became the leader in the hunt for the rights.