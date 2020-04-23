Wedbush analyst James Hardiman thinks Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +6.0% ), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +10.1% ) and Cedar Fair (FUN +5.0% ) have secured financing for at least a year in the event that parks stay closed.

"We believe that SIX should have at least 11-12 months of liquidity, SEAS at least 16 months, and FUN as much as two years' worth of liquidity. This is based on monthly cash outflows of $25-$40M, with the potential for these numbers to come down further if shutdowns prove to be significantly and predictably longer," tabulates Hardiman.

Wedbush lifts its price target on FUN back to $40 from $31 and for SIX to $20 from $17.