E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) marked its three highest individual trading months in Q1 as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked volatility and tested multi-year lows across asset classes.

Q1 daily average revenue trades 652K, up 97% Q/Q and 129% Y/Y.

Q1 net new retail assets $18.3B vs. $5.8B in Q4 and $4.8B a year ago.

Q1 non-GAAP EPS of 80 cents vs. 92 cents consensus.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $6M vs. $19M benefit in Q4 2019 and $12M benefit in the year-ago quarter.

ETFC fell 1.0% in after-hours trading.

Q1 total net revenue of $707M vs. average analyst estimate of $721.6M; compares with $679M in Q4 2019 and $755M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 37% vs. 34% in Q4 and 50% in Q1 2019.

Q1 commissions of $71M vs. $56M in Q4 and $122M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 fees and service charges revenue of $203M vs. $181M in Q4 and $118M in Q1 2019.

