SQM (SQM -2.1% ) says COVID-19 has not yet hurt its lithium production but warns it may need to scale back plans for 2020 if a slump continues in demand for the battery metal.

The miner had planned to unleash at least $330M this year to expand production capacity out of Chile's Atacama salt flat, but economic slowdowns during the pandemic have ravaged demand in top markets such as China, prompting a closer look, board chairman Alberto Salas said in a letter to SQM shareholders.

The coronavirus outbreak is the latest headache for SQM and the lithium industry at large, with prices for the metal down 37% in the past year due to rising supply.