JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.1% ) is suggesting to thousands of customers that have applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans that they might be better off applying elsewhere.

The bank warned that "funds could run out again quickly" even if the $310B more in funds are added as expected, CNBC reports, citing the copy of an email it obtained.

For those customers still in the earliest stage of applying for the forgivable loans, JPMorgan's email informs them that "an extremely large volume of applications" precedes theirs. "We wanted to give you this information, so that you can decide if you would like to try applying with another lender.”