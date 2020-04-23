Skechers (NYSE:SKX) reports sales in the domestic wholesale business increased 9.0% during Q1, while sales in the company-owned direct-to-consumer business fell 4.2%. Sales in the international wholesale business decreased 8.4% during the quarter.

Comparable same store sales in company-owned direct-to-consumer business decreased 8.1%, including a decrease of 4.7% in the U.S. and 16.6% internationally.

Gross margin arrived at 44.1% vs. 46.3% consensus and 46.2% a year ago. Operating margin came in at 3.6% of sales vs. 13.0% a year ago.

CFO update: "Despite an extremely strong end to 2019 and equally strong beginning to 2020, we did see a meaningful slowdown in markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic... We have taken decisive action to fortify our business for the duration of this crisis, including drawing down on our senior unsecured credit facility, actively managing operating expenses, inventory levels and production orders, and deferring non-critical capital expenditures."

Skechers ended the quarter with an inventory position 33% higher than a year ago at $986M.

Full-year guidance was pulled by Skechers due to the pandemic.

SKX -2.70% AH to $25.25.

