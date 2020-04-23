Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) has sunk 10.7% in early postmarket trading after posting Q1 earnings where it grew revenues by more than 30% and broke even on adjusted profit.

Revenues rose 32% to $57M year-over-year; they were down 5% from the December quarter.

Gross profit similarly rose 30% to $20.7M.

With operating expenses ticking up just 4%, operating loss narrowed to $4.99M from a year-ago loss of $8.6M, and net loss narrowed (GAAP basis) to $5.3M form a year-ago loss of $8.6M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6M.

Positive operating cash flow led to a cash balance of $21.4M.

It's issuing updated full-year guidance with an actual small bump to expected revenues: $225M-$235M, up from a low-end $223M it forecast in January, and in line with consensus for $230M.

It also forecasts EPS from break-even to $0.10 on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA of $25M-$35M, and capex of $25M-$30M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

