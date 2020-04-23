Stocks finish flat after Gilead disappointment

Stocks ended little changed in a see-saw session, giving up strong early gains to close near their lowest levels of the day; Dow +0.2% ; S&P 500 and Nasdaq both -0.1% .

Stocks lost some of their momentum after the Financial Times reported that Gilead's ( -4.3% ) remdesivir "flopped" in its first randomized clinical trial as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Investors mostly ignored initial jobless claims that rose by another 4.4M to bring the unemployment rate to ~20% and PMI data that showed a record drop in business activity.

"The markets completely lack direction," says Agnes Belaisch, chief European strategist at Barings Investment Institute. "There's just no ground on which to anchor your forecasts because the size of this shock is completely unknown."

Energy was today's standout sector ( +3.2% ) as June WTI crude oil closed +19.7% to $16.50/bbl after jumping 20% yesterday; however, oil is still down over 30% for the week.

The utilities ( -1.8% ), real estate ( -1.2% ) and consumer staples ( -1% ) sectors underperformed.

U.S. Treasury prices also ended near their flatlines, with the two-year yield adding a basis point to 0.22% and the 10-year yield shedding a basis point to 0.61%.