Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reports Q1 beats for the period ending March 28, driven by data center strength and the coronavirus-related work-from-home component demand.

Data Center Group revenue was up 43% Y/Y to $7B, which included a 53% increase in cloud service provider revenue.

The PC-centric business grew 14% to $9.8B with Notebooks posting a 22% Y/Y unit growth.

Cash flow from operations totaled $6.2B with $2.9B in FCF. Intel strengthened its liquidity with $10.3B in new debt and its buyback suspension.

Q2 guidance sees about $18.5B in revenue (consensus: $18.1B), $1.10 EPS (consensus: $1.17), and 30% operating margin.

Intel isn't providing a FY outlook due to the coronavirus uncertainties.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Shares are down 5% after hours.

Post updated to correct revenue consensus.