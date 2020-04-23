Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Q1 results:
Sales: $1,128.7M (+13.7%).
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: $742.2M (+24.2%); Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies: $10.5M (+144.2%); Surgical Structural Heart: $193.4M (-10.0%); Critical Care: $182.6M (+3.6%).
Net income: $310.6M (+24.4%); non-GAAP net income: $320.4M (+14.2%); EPS: $1.47 (+24.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.51 (+14.4%).
Cash flow ops: $207.0M (+999%).
Q2 guidance: Sales: $700M - 900M.
2020 guidance: Sales: $4.0B - 4.5B from $4.6B - 5.0B; non-GAAP EPS: $4.75 - 5.25 from $6.15 - 6.40.