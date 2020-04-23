Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) posts Q1 adjusted loss of $3.02 per share as the company builds its credit loss reserve by $3.6B.

Q1 provision for credit losses surged to $5.4B vs. $1.82B in Q4 2019 and $1.69B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net charge-off rate 2.72% vs. 2.60% in Q4 2019 and 2.64% in Q1 2019; 30+day delinquency rate of 3.16% vs. 3.74% in Q4 2019 and 3.40% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net revenue of $7.25B vs. $7.34B consensus and $7.43B in Q4 and $7.08B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 average loans held for investment of $262.9B rose 2%; credit card average loans of $122.8B increased 1%; consumer banking average loans of $63.7B increased 2%; commercial banking average loans of $76.4B rose 3%.

Tangible book value per common share at Q1-end of $80.68 declined from $83.72 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Capital One Financial EPS misses by $4.22, misses on revenue (April 23)