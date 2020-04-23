World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has jumped 7.5% in early after-hours trading after posting a Q1 earnings report significantly stronger than expected.

Revenues rose nearly 60% to $291M, mainly due to increased monetization of Media content (offset of course by lower live event ticket revenue, along with lower merchandise sales).

And operating income swung to a $53.3M gain from a year-ago loss of $6.8M. OIBDA (excludes stock compensation) rose to $77.3M from a year-ago $12.4M.

And net income swung to a profit of $26.2M from a year-ago loss of $8.4M, aided not only by the strong revenues but production cost cuts.

WWE Network average paid subscribers were in line with company guidance, at 1.46M.

Digital video views rose 25%, to 9.6B, and hours consumed were up 15%, to 344M (digital and social media platforms).

Free cash flow was $57.6M, vs. a prior-year use of cash of $10.1M. Liquidity was $292M as of March 31 (subsequent to quarter-end, the company drew $200M in cash from a revolving facility bringing liquidity near $500M).

