Hub Group CFO to step down
Apr. 23, 2020 Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG)
- After holding on to the position since 2007, Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) says CFO Terri Pizzuto has decided to retire.
- Pizzuto plans to work as CFO until June 30 and remain an employee of the company until June 30, 2021 to assist with the transition of her duties.
- Pizzuto will be succeeded by Geoff DeMartino as Executive VP and CFO, and Kevin Beth as Executive VP and Chief Accounting Officer. Both appointments will be effective as of July 1.
