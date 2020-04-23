EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Q1 results:

Revenue: $106.4M (+54.7%); Medicare segment: $96.2M (+75.2%).

Net income: $3.5M (+166.9%); non-GAAP net income: $93.5M (-12.5%); EPS: $0.13 (+154.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.41 (-12.6%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $11.1M (+29.1%).

Cash flow ops: $8.9M (-29.9%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $600M - 640M from $580M - 620M; Medicare segment: $553M - 589M from $533M - 569M; net income: $70M - 85M from $68M - 83M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $125M - 140M from $120M - 135M; EPS: $2.55 - 3.10 from $2.64 - 3.23; non-GAAP EPS: $3.41 - 3.90 from $3.56 - 4.09; cash consumption: ($61M - 64M) from ($52M - 55M).

Consensus: EPS $3.78 on revenue of $607.8M.

Shares down 4% after hours.

