Terex (NYSE:TEX) says it is suspending dividend payments for the rest of the year and has started a cost-cutting program "to help support its financial position during this time of uncertainty."

Cost reduction actions include cutting 2020 capital spending by 35%, lowering production to align with reduced levels of commercial demand, furloughing or permanently reducing its workforce where necessary, and temporarily cutting salaries for the CEO by 50%, for the executive leadershp team by 20% and other team members 5%-10%.

Terex also says it has amended its revolving credit facility, extending the expiration date to January 2023 and waiving financial covenants through year-end 2020, temporarily replacing them with a sliding scale minimum liquidity requirement during the waiver period.

As of the end of March, the company had $945M of available liquidity, including $500M of cash holdings and $430M of available capacity under the revolver.