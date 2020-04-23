Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is up 7.8% in light postmarket trading after it grew revenues by double digits and narrowed losses in its Q1 results.

Revenues rose 15% and topped expectations for a modest gain, with product sales holding up particularly well so far.

Non-GAAP gross margin rose to 60.9% from 60.2%.

And GAAP net loss narrowed slightly, to $10.5M from a year-ago loss of $11.7M.

Deferred revenue is down to $56.7M from $61.5M as of Dec. 31; liquidity is up to $233.8M from $229.9M at year-end.

Revenue breakout: Product-device, $13.9M (up 38.2%); Product-software, $3.95M (up 0.1%); Service-Maintenance and support, $18.1M (up 10.2%); Service-Professional services and training, $4.75M (down 3.2%).

Cash and equivalents are down 5.5% Y/Y to $31.1M.

The company has pulled its full-year guidance amid COVID-19 uncertainty.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

