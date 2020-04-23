Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) expects Q1 combined ratio below 100% for consolidated reinsurance and insurance operations, including an incurred but not reported ("IBNR") provision for an estimate of $150M in pretax net first party losses for expected claims related to the pandemic.

RE slips 0.6% in after-hours trading.

The majority of the losses are expected to come from its Reinsurance Segment. This IBNR is being recognized in the current quarter. Pandemic losses will be tracked separately and as an ongoing event.

Expects Q1 net investment income of $148M.

Notes that investment income from limited partnerships is generally subject to a reporting lag averaging one quarter.

Everest Re says its balance sheet, including its investment portfolio, is well-diversified, with a focus on high-quality fixed income investments.

Since the start of the economic crisis, Everest has further repositioned our portfolio, moving up in fixed income credit quality and reducing equity exposure.