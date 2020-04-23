People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) surges 9.6% in after-hours trading after Q1 operating EPS of 33 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 30 cents.

Compares with 31 cents in Q4 2019 and 30 cents in Q1 2019.

"We continued to produce positive operating leverage as evidenced by a 330 basis point improvement year-over-year in the efficiency ratio to 54.0%," said CFO David Rosato.

Q1 revenue of $527.5M exceeds the $499.9M consensus estimate and increased from $514.5M in Q4 2019 and $434.6M in Q1 2019.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $33.5M, includes a $22.9M increase reflecting the application of current expected credit loss accounting and the impact of COVID-19; PCL compares with $7.3M in Q4 2019.

Q1 net interest income of $396.0M increased from $382.7M in the previous quarter and $332.8M in the year-ago period; net interest margin of 3.12% slips from 3.14% in Q4 and 3.20% in Q1 2019.

Q1 noninterest income of $123.8M vs. $124.2M in Q4.

Q1 average loan balance of $43.5M increases from $42.0M in Q4; average deposit balance of $44.2M rises from $42.2M in Q4.

Tangible book value per share of $9.96 at March 31, 2020 falls from $10.12 at Dec. 31, 2019.

