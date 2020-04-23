Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) says it will reduce ethanol production throughout its U.S. corn processing network, diverting corn grind to other products such as alcohol for hand sanitizer that are in higher demand.

As part of the process, ADM is temporarily idling ethanol production at its corn dry mill facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Neb., and furlough a combined ~180 employees in the coming weeks.

ADM anticipates the length of the furlough at four months, but the time frame depends on market conditions.

The company also has reduced the ethanol grind at its corn wet mill plants and rebalanced grind to produce more industrial alcohol for the sanitizer market and industrial starches for the containerboard market.