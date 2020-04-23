SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) slides 6.0% in after-hours trading after Q1 provision for credit loss increased to $243.5M vs. $17.4M in Q4 2019 due to the deteriorating economic outlook as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowance for credit losses for loans rises to 1.53% of total loans from 0.91% at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 EPS of $2.55 trails the average analyst estimate of $3.76; compares with $5.06 in Q4 2019 and $5.44 in Q1 2019.

Q1 net loan charge-off rate of 0.35% increased from 0.18% in Q4 and 0.11% in Q1 2019.

Withdraws 2020 guidance.

Sees Q2 end-of-period loans and average deposits flat to slightly lower than Q1 levels.

Sees Q2 net interest income of $490M-$520M vs. $524.1M reported in Q1; and net net interest margin of 2.90%-3.05% vs. 3.12% reported in Q1.

Sees Q2 noninterest expense of $390M-$410M vs. $400M in Q1.

Sees Q2 tax rate of 27%-29% vs. Q1's effective tax rate of 26.7%.

Conference call at 6:00 PM ET.

Previously: SVB Financial EPS misses by $1.22, beats on revenue (April 23)