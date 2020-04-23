Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is slashing its second-half marketing budgets by as much as half, CNBC reports - a somewhat more drastic move than its CEO signaled last week.

That will include a hiring freeze for full-time employees and contractors.

Documents that CNBC saw describe units saying that marketing as a whole was asked to halve its budget for the second half. That's true for some areas, Google confirmed, but some may not be as the company is still "recalibrating."

Before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google was expecting to increase marketing spending; it spent $18.46B on sales and marketing in 2019.