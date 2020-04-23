The next stage of maintenance at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Pernis refinery is scheduled to start in mid-May and will include a hydrocracker, Bloomberg reports.

The company reportedly plans work on a hydrocracker and gasification hydrogen plant, with work starting on May 19 and lasting a few weeks.

Some work on the refinery has been postponed to next year, including maintenance on a hydrogen conversion cracker unit, according to the report, which also notes the delay is not due to the coronavirus.

Pernis Rotterdam is Europe's biggest refinery with capacity of 404K bbl/day.