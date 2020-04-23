"If things don't improve dramatically over the May-June-July time period, we'll have to prepare ourselves for a dramatically smaller airline," Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) CEO Gary Kelly told employees today.

"I am not predicting that," the CEO said in the video. "But life can be very humbling, and... we are not in control of this coronavirus and how many people choose to fly."

Kelly said he would prefer across-the-board pay cuts to the first involuntary furloughs in the company's history, but with the airline industry's passenger loads down more than 95%, business "is bad and the future is uncertain."

While Southwest has cash reserves plus $3.2B in government payroll aid to survive the coming months, he encouraged workers to "fight like we've never fought before" to lower costs.

"Our traffic is virtually zero," Kelly said.