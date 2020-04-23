Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) declared force majeure on at least one of its contracts to deliver oil to a fuel producer this Tuesday, the day after crude futures settled negative for the first time in history, Bloomberg reports.

In the document, Continental said it could not have foreseen the dramatic rout caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and that selling oil at negative prices constitutes waste.

While the company says it continues to honor its commitments, "certainly this pandemic has brought about conditions under which force majeure applies."

"It is the height of hypocrisy for a company to choose not to honor its contracts to supply domestic crude to refineries while also demanding the administration impose restrictions on foreign crude," says the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, apparently in response to the report.