Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is weighing a plan to store crude in idle pipelines, as shippers scramble to find available storage, Argus reports.

The company reportedly is looking for ways to idle two pipelines in Texas by "moving product around" and use them as to provide ~2M barrels of storage by mid-May, and is in the process of asking the Texas Railroad Commission for permission to change the method of operation on the lines.

Storage at the Cushing, Okla., hub increased by 20.4M barrels in the four weeks ended on April 17, the U.S. Energy Information Administration has said, and midstream companies have warned that Cushing could fill up next month.