Harvard University, Stanford University, and Princeton University are sending back loans they obtained through the Payroll Protection Program meant for small businesses, President Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

A number of companies are also sending back their loans, and "in some cases, I have put a stop on payment," he said. That adds up to $350M of loans that are being returned to the SBA to be redeployed to small businesses, he said.

In 23 states, the number of new cases of COVID-19 have declined, he said. "It does not mean we are letting down our guard," Trump said.

The White House is encouraging states to restart elective surgeries and procedures "either on a state-wide or a county-by-county basis," Pence said.

After studying the biology of COVID-19, Bill Bryan, who heads the science directorate at the Department of Homeland Securities, said the virus appears to die the quickest in direct sunlight (UV rays) and humidity.

Bleach will kill the virus in 5 minutes and isopropyl alcohol will kill it in 30 seconds, he said.

Trump said he may extend national social distancing guidelines until early summer "until we feel safe."

Aid for states is next issue on Trump's list, he said. "There are different ways to help the states, and we're going to be looking at that," Trump said.

If a vaccine succeeds in trials, production will scale up very quickly since some companies, including J&J (NYSE:JNJ), are already scaling up while the vaccines are still in trials, he said.

The U.S. has 856K confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47K deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Coronavirus Resource Center.