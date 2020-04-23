Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) says it is calling off plans to spin off its industrial nitrogens business due to the coronavirus outbreak, as it reported stronger than expected Q1 core profits.

Yara last year announced plans for an IPO of the non-fertilizer business, which generates 10%-15% of annual profits, in an attempt to reduce the sprawl in its product range and improve growth prospects, but the company now says the outbreak had made conditions too uncertain.

The company earlier reported its Q1 EBITDA rose 9% Y/Y to $504M while posting a net loss of $117M, hurt by negative currency effects as its U.S. dollar-denominated debt positions were affected by a significant appreciation of the dollar against other main currencies.