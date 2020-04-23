The new reality continues to set in at Boeing (NYSE:BA) as the company is expected to announce a significant production cut to the 787 Dreamliner program when it reports earnings next week.

Sources indicate the company plans to lower monthly output to a single-digit level from the 14 per month that were being churned out at the beginning of the year.

Details of the anticipated production changes are still being finalized and will determine the number of jobs to be eliminated through layoffs and buyouts.