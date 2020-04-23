Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) says it will work with Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to produce more than a billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as it seeks to scale up global manufacturing of its potential treatment.

J&J says it is already preparing for clinical vaccine production at its Leiden facility in the Netherlands, with the aim of starting its Phase 1 clinical trial of its vaccine candidate on humans in September and potentially having it ready under an emergency use authorization next year.

Emergent, which says it values the deal at ~$135M, will provide drug substance manufacturing services and is reserving large-scale capacity to pave the way for commercial manufacturing of the vaccine beginning in 2021.

J&J says it will start production "at risk and is committed to bringing an affordable vaccine to the public on a not-for-profit basis."