It's "too soon and too risky" to reopen auto plants and Michigan's economy in early May, according to UAW President Rory Gamble, who cited insufficient scientific data and coronavirus testing to assure workplaces are safe.

The statement appeared to derail plans by the Detroit Three that aimed to return UAW workers to manufacturing lines on May 4.

As part of a restart, GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) outlined training programs and new safety protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.