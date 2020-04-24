Seeking Alpha

Hertz taps debt restructuring advisers - Reuters

|About: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)|By: , SA News Editor

Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) has already laid off 10,000 employees, over a quarter of its workforce, after the coronavirus pandemic killed demand for car rentals.

The company has now enlisted restructuring experts at law firm White & Case and investment bank Moelis & Co help it address a cash crunch that has made its $17B debt pile potentially unsustainable.

Weighing on Hertz’s finances is the value of its used vehicles, which it uses to borrow against, while its shares have lost more than 75% of their value since late February.