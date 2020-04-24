Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has priced upsized $850M (from $750M) of 0.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2025 in a private placement.

Initial purchasers granted an option to buy up to an additional $150M of notes.

Expected closing date is April 28.

The interest of 0.25% per year will be payable semiannually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on November 1, 2020.

Net proceeds estimated to be ~$840.1M, of which ~$85M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, and the remaining for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and to acquire complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies or for repurchases of Snap common stock.

