SkyWest Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), has entered into a Payroll Support Program Agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department to receive a total of ~$438M under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), of which ~$337M will be a direct grant and ~$101M will be in the form of a ten-year, low-interest, unsecured term loan.

The company has elected to receive the funds in four disbursements and will issue to the U.S. Treasury Department warrants to purchase ~357K company shares.

The funds will be used to pay for the wages, salaries and benefits of thousands of employees.