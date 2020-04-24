Futures inch up as economic package approved

U.S. stock index futures are ahead by 0.4% , with President Trump scheduled to sign legislation extending an additional $484B in financial aid to small businesses and hospitals.

VP Mike Pence also said 16 states have unveiled plans to lift coronavirus restrictions, though Trump might extend social distancing guidelines to early summer.

Over 4.4M Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, bringing the 5-week total to more than 26M and wiping out all job gains since the global financial crisis.

On the earnings front, stay on the lookout this morning for corporate outlooks from Verizon and American Express.