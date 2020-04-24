The FDA has approved Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) MenQuadfi Meningococcal (Groups A, C, Y, W) Conjugate Vaccine for the prevention of invasive meningococcal disease in individuals at least two years old.

The company says the quadrivalent vaccine is the first and only one in the U.S. that uses tetanus toxoid as a protein carrier.

Phase 3 studies are in process for use in infants as young as six weeks of age.

MenQuadfi will be available to U.S. providers and pharmacies in 2021.