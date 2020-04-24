Updated data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, GARNET, evaluating GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) PD-1 inhibitor dostarlimab (acquired via the Tesaro merger) in women with recurrent/advanced mismatch repair-deficient endometrial cancer who progressed on or after platinum-based chemo, showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology virtual congress.

In patients with measurable disease at baseline with at least six months of follow-up at date cutoff (n=71), the overall response rate was 42% (n=30/71), including nine complete responders. Median duration of response had not been reached.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse events were asthenia (weakness, lack of energy)(15%), diarrhea (15%), fatigue (14%) and nausea (13%).

In March 2019, the company reported an ORR of 30% in patients with microsatellite instability-high endometrial cancer.

Development is ongoing.