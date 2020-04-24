EQT (NYSE:EQT) prices $440M 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering. The principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350M.

Initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $60M of notes.

Initial conversion rate will be 66.6667 EQT shares, equivalent to an initial conversion price of $15/share.

The offering is expected to close on April 28, 2020.

EQT intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, as well as to repay or redeem certain of its outstanding indebtedness.