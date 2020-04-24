AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce additional positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PROfound, evaluating Lynparza (olaparib) in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have a homologous recombination repair gene mutation (HRRm) and have progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal agent (NHA) treatments (e.g. enzalutamide and abiraterone).

Treatment with the PARP inhibitor resulted in a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to enzalutamide or abiraterone in subgroup of patients with BRCA1/2 or ATM mutations.

The companies announced that PROfound met the primary endpoint in August 2019.