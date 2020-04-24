Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is on watch after Q1 results fall short of estimates. The implementation of extensive work restrictions in China due to the pandemic led to a steep drop in exports from China and limited container demand. The company says its utilization has been decreasing since February after stabilizing in December and January and container drop-off volumes have been moderate.

Total leasing revenues fell to $321.5M during the quarter vs. $340.9M a year ago. Utilization averaged 95.4% vs. 97.7% a year ago.

"We expect demand for leased containers to be negatively impacted for as long as global economic activity and trade volumes are weak. A prolonged slowdown in trade volumes due to the pandemic could significantly increase the financial challenges facing our customers. We are closely monitoring our customers' payment performance and expect our customer credit risk will remain elevated as long as economic and trade disruptions persist," warns management. Profitability is expected to down in Q2.

Previously: Triton International EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (April 24)