Sanofi (SNY +0.4% ) Q1 results (€):

Revenues: 8,973M (+6.9%); Pharmaceuticals: 6,764M (+8.1%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,300M (+3.3%); Vaccines: 900M (+3.1%).

Net Income: 1,683M (+48.0%); EPS: 1.35 (+48.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: 2,042M (+15.9%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.63 (+15.6%).

CF Ops: 1,793M (+27.4%).

Key product sales: Dupixent: 776M (+135.9%); Aubagio: 541M (+23.8%); Lantus: 724M (-6.5%); Toujeo: 257M (+21.8%); Lovenox: 329M (-4.1%); Plavix: 273M (-32.4%); Myozyme: 246M (+11.8%); Cerezyme: 189M (+7.4%); Fabrazyme: 214M (+15.7%) .

2020 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: grow ~5% CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events.

Expected R&D milestones: Sarclisa: EU regulatory decisions with Pd in Relapsed-Refractory Multiple Myeloma in Q2.

Dupixent: U.S. regulatory decision in Atopic Dermatitis for 6-11 year-old age group in Q2.

Fluzone QIV HD: EU regulatory decision for ≥ 65-year old age group in Q2.

Sutimlimab: U.S. regulatory decision in Cold Agglutinin Disease in Q3.

Flublok: EU regulatory decision for > 18-year old age group in Q4.

MenQuadfi: EU regulatory decision for ≥ 12-month old age group in Q1 2021.

The company initiated two studies evaluating Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) as a treatment for COVID-19.

