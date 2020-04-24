American Aires (OTCPK:AAIRF) has launched a new e-commerce platform at airestech.com, which is now live and fully operational, can support up to 10,000 sale transactions a day and can do so in a very highly automated way, allowing for a large volume of orders to be fulfilled with high gross margins in excess of 80% with its upcoming 5G product.

Dimitry Serov, President and CEO said, "With the new e-commerce platform now complete and operational, we look to focus our efforts to marketing. We have a sale transaction goal to exit Q4 with 4,000 orders per month, with an average cart value of $350. Previously, we were manually processing our orders that had an average cart value of $292."