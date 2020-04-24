American Express builds reserves, cuts costs

Apr. 24, 2020 7:17 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)AXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) builds reserves for credit losses by $1.7B, reflecting the deteriorating global macroeconomic outlook as a result of COVID-19 impacts.
  • "In light of the current environment, we are aggressively reducing costs across the enterprise, while at the same time selectively investing in initiatives that are key to our long-term growth strategy," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri.
  • Q1 consolidated provisions for losses were $2.6B vs. $809M a year ago.
  • Q1 EPS, excluding the impact of credit reserves, of $1.98 beat the consensus estimate of $1.67 and increased from $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 total revenue net of expense interest of $10.3B fell short of the $10.7B consensus and slipped 1% from $10.4B in Q1 2019.
  • Q1 Global Consumer Services Group total revenue net of interest expense was $6.0B, up 4% Y/Y, mainly reflecting higher net interest income and card fees, partially offset by lower card member spending.
  • Q1 Global Commercial Services total revenue net of interest expense was $3.1B, unchanged vs. a year ago as higher net interest income and card fees were offset by lower card member spending.
  • Q1 Global Merchant and Network Services total revenue net of interest expense of $1.4B fell 10% due to lower card member spending.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM.
  • Previously: American Express EPS beats by $0.31, misses on revenue (April 24)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.