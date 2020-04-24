American Express builds reserves, cuts costs
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) builds reserves for credit losses by $1.7B, reflecting the deteriorating global macroeconomic outlook as a result of COVID-19 impacts.
- "In light of the current environment, we are aggressively reducing costs across the enterprise, while at the same time selectively investing in initiatives that are key to our long-term growth strategy," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri.
- Q1 consolidated provisions for losses were $2.6B vs. $809M a year ago.
- Q1 EPS, excluding the impact of credit reserves, of $1.98 beat the consensus estimate of $1.67 and increased from $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 total revenue net of expense interest of $10.3B fell short of the $10.7B consensus and slipped 1% from $10.4B in Q1 2019.
- Q1 Global Consumer Services Group total revenue net of interest expense was $6.0B, up 4% Y/Y, mainly reflecting higher net interest income and card fees, partially offset by lower card member spending.
- Q1 Global Commercial Services total revenue net of interest expense was $3.1B, unchanged vs. a year ago as higher net interest income and card fees were offset by lower card member spending.
- Q1 Global Merchant and Network Services total revenue net of interest expense of $1.4B fell 10% due to lower card member spending.
