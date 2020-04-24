Barnes Q1 earnings beat expectations, though expects lower Q2 results

Apr. 24, 2020 7:18 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)BBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Barnes (NYSE:B) pops ~5.1% in pre-market, as Q1 business performance came in ahead of expectation as aerospace aftermarket sales and operating profit drove the results.
  • However, during March, amid the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the company began to experience pressure in its various end-markets.
  • For Q2, it anticipates a significant impact by the global shutdown in several of the company’s end-markets, hence forecasts organic sales to be lower by ~30% Y/Y.
  • Operating margin is expected to be between 8.5% and 10%, with adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.20-0.30. The company believes that a recovery will commence in Q3
  • Barnes Group continues to suspend its 2020 full-year outlook.
  • Anticipates 2020 capital expenditures of ~$45M, lower than the $55M average annual spending of the past few years.
