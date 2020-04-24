Thinly traded Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) rockets 51% premarket on average volume in reaction to its announcement of an 83% (n=10/12) survival rate in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients who were treated with its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L within the first five days. Nine of the 10 were weaned off ventilator support after a median of 10 days, while seven have been discharged from the hospital.

By comparison, 9% (n=38/445) of ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients at a major New York City hospital who received standard-of-care treatment were able to discontinue ventilator support. The survival rate was only 12% (n=38/320) in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients at another major hospital in the city.

A Phase 2/3 study is in process.