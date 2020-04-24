In what will be a high-stakes battle, L Brands (NYSE:LB) is taking legal action to force Sycamore Partners to complete the purchase of a controlling stake in Victoria's Secret.

A new suit maintains that Sycamore officials were well aware of the fallout from the pandemic when they signed off on the $1.1B buyout.

"The parties agreed that Sycamore would bear the risk of any adverse impacts stemming from such a pandemic," reads the complaint.

Retail analysts say a protracted legal battle between L Brands and Sycamore creates extra pressure on the struggling Victoria's Secret business.