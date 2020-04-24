The coronavirus is expected to delay the return of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX until August or later, as the Federal Aviation Administration has not signed off on details of two outstanding software fixes to flight control systems because agency experts are still reviewing them, WSJ reports.

The path to approve the jets for passenger service reportedly has been slowed by stay-at-home orders covering employees, while travel restrictions have created a stumbling block for needed flight tests involving foreign pilots and the FAA's plans to brief international regulators.

As recently as late March, Boeing CEO David Calhoun said regulators were making progress in recertifying the MAX despite working virtually, telling CNBC, "We're very close to the finish line."