Credit Suisse calls Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) one of the best run companies in its coverage universe, but stays on the sidelines due to valuation following a 38% 52-week gain.

"While we have full confidence that OD will be able to keep costs in check and manage through the current downturn – and be well positioned to benefit from strong incremental margins once industrial production recovers – rich valuation keeps us on the sidelines for the time being," advises the firm.

CS notes Old Dominion is currently trading just 6% lower than its all-time high and swapping hands at ~25x the 2021 consensus EPS.

Shares are rated at Neutral and assigned a price target of $140.