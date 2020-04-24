Splunk's (NASDAQ:SPLK) higher than average risks in the current environment drive an Outperform to Market Perform downgrade at Cowen.

Analyst J. Derrick Wood notes that Splunk entered the year with "a lot of business transition to absorb," and the pandemic amplifies the disruption.

Splunk's reliance on larger transactions with on-premise deployments create a difficult position during the stay at home orders and limited business travel.

Cowen cuts Splunk's price target from $165 to $140, a 6% upside.